BOSTON — A man fleeing police dove headfirst through the kitchen window of an apartment in Boston’s North End, shattering the glass before continuing his attempted getaway earlier this week, authorities announced Friday.

Devin Hines, 29, of Boston, has since been arraigned on charges of two counts of breaking and entering at nighttime for a felony, two counts of trespassing, two counts of vandalizing property, and attempt to commit a crime, according to the Boston Police Department.

The incident began around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday when officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress near 59 Hull Street. Police said a man, later identified as Hines, was attempting to get into an apartment and had tried to manipulate the door handle before fleeing toward Snow Hill Street.

About 15 minutes later, officers received another call reporting a man on a fire escape looking into apartment windows at 492 Commercial Street. Police said responding officers spotted a man matching the description from the earlier incident and saw him attempting to remove a window screen.

Officers repeatedly ordered the man to stop and come down from the fire escape, but police said he continued climbing and eventually reached the rooftop.

As officers followed, police said the man jumped between fire escapes on Commercial Street before diving headfirst through an apartment’s kitchen window and shattering the glass.

Fearing for the people inside, officers entered through the broken window and conducted a protective sweep of the apartment, according to police.

Officers then noticed the front door was open and saw the suspect running down a common stairwell. They pursued him toward Jackson Avenue and took him into custody.

Hines suffered cuts to his arms and hands during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities did not report any injuries to the apartment’s residents.

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