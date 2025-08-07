Man accused of attacking victim outside Boston bakery with a hammer

BOSTON — An East Boston man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a person with a hammer outside a bakery Tuesday morning.

The victim told police he was entering a bakery in Maverick Square around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, when an unknown man approached and asked him to use his cellphone, according to police.

The man told the stranger he did not have one and upon exiting the store, Boston police say the suspect struck the victim in the head with a hammer.

The victim has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries due to the attack, police say.

Boston police were able to distribute pictures of the suspect and identified him as 37-year-old Eric Vargas of East Boston.

Vargas was found on the steps of a building on Paris Street on Wednesday night and placed under arrest.

Vargas is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

