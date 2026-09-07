Malden trailer homes damaged in fire

MALDEN, Mass. — Two trailer homes were heavily damaged after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Part of an entrance to one of the homes on Town Line Estates on Broadway was completely burned.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Boton 25 has reached out for more information.

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