25 Investigates: MassDOT scrapped overtime tracking tool years before suspected fraud exposed

BOSTON — Four months after 25 Investigates exposed suspected overtime fraud among state highway maintenance workers, newly obtained public records show the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had shelved an internal oversight system years before the alleged abuse went unchecked.

Internal emails provided to 25 Investigates reveal that MassDOT previously maintained a tracking tool that allowed supervisors to monitor overtime anomalies and identify high earners. However, those monthly reports to managers stopped around 2019-20.

Less than 12 hours after Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel released the results of a seven-month undercover camera probe, State Highway Director Jonathan Gulliver took action. In an email to MassDOT’s chief administrative, financial, and human resources officers, Gulliver referenced the report and requested the immediate reinstatement of the oversight reports.

“Given recent events, I would like to reinstitute the monthly payroll and overtime reporting that was previously distributed to managers,” Gulliver wrote, noting the reports had been dormant since the “2019-2020 timeframe.”

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Aside from a brief reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, internal communications offer no clear explanation for why the agency shelved its core oversight tool for multiple years.

Brian Shortsleeve, who joined the MassDOT Board in 2017 after leading the MBTA as chief administrator, criticized the lapse in monitoring. Shortsleeve said he was tasked with reining in spending during his time in state government.

“You can’t manage what you don’t monitor,” Shortsleeve said. “If you don’t look for waste and abuse, you will not find it. If you look the other way and swipe it under the rug, it will become pervasive.”

Most of the monitored workers collected more than $100,000 in overtime alone, pushing total annual compensation past $200,000 per employee. On average, they reported workweeks ranging from 80 to 87 hours.

Following the initial findings, MassDOT confirmed six forced resignations and one retirement among staff. Gulliver ordered the monthly payroll reports resumed, and a source confirmed a new digital overtime tracking system for employees is now active.

MassDOT referred the matter to Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office. On Friday, a spokesperson said there were no updates to provide.

This is the ninth follow-up report in our “Clocking Out and Cashing In” investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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