Sources: Malden teacher, basketball coach charged with raping high school student

MALDEN, Mass. — A Malden school teacher and basketball coach has been arrested and is accused of raping a high school student, sources tell Boston 25 News.

Scott Marino, a teacher at the Linden STEAM Academy and the head coach of the Malden High School girls’ basketball team, was arrested by Stoneham police, Superintendent Timothy Sippel told Boston 25 News.

Sources tell Boston 25 that Marino is charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Marino has been placed on leave and the school district is fully cooperating with police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

“I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community, given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Sippel said.

