Major New Hampshire highway shut down after truck crash damages overhead sign

NASHUA, N.H. — A major highway in New Hampshire is shut down Thursday morning after a truck crashed and damaged an overhead road sign, officials said.

The truck crashed on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike in the area of Exit 5, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All lanes on the southbound side of the highway are closed due to the crash.

“Seek an alternate route,” NHDOT said. “Northbound, expect delays.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened as the powerful nor’easter brought snow, rain, and sleet, causing slick driving conditions across the region.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️ All lanes closed Everett Turnpike southbound at Exit 5 due to an overhead sign structure being struck. Seek alternate route.

Northbound expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9zse5H1vUq — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

