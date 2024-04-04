Local

Major New Hampshire highway shut down after truck crash damages overhead sign

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
NASHUA, N.H. — A major highway in New Hampshire is shut down Thursday morning after a truck crashed and damaged an overhead road sign, officials said.

The truck crashed on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike in the area of Exit 5, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All lanes on the southbound side of the highway are closed due to the crash.

“Seek an alternate route,” NHDOT said. “Northbound, expect delays.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened as the powerful nor’easter brought snow, rain, and sleet, causing slick driving conditions across the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

