Crashes, road closures reported as powerful nor’easter pounds region

BOSTON — Several road closures and crashes were reported Thursday morning as a powerful nor’easter caused flooding and slippery roads across the region.

A crash on the Everett Turnpike resulted in the closure of the southbound lane.

Two right lanes are closed on Interstate 93 northbound, near Exit 4 following a rollover crash in Randolph, according to MassDot.

“Expect delays,” MassDot said in a post on social media.

Morrissey Boulevard was also closed between Freeport and JFK, officials said.

Scituate flooding (Boston 25)

Over in North Reading, a tree down in the roadway on Route 28 northbound at 87 Main Street has forced the closure of a travel lane, according to MassDOT,

In Salisbury, Beach Road is closed due to flooding, police said. Motorists are being advised to use Route 286 for access on and off the beach.

In Wellesley, Forest Street will be closed for a good part of the morning due to the wires down, police said.

Crash on Everett Turnpike (Jeff Hastings)

Over in Hubbardston, fire officials reported the closure of Barre Road due to trees and a power line being down across the road. Emergency crews are urging motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

