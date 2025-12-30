Major Mass. hospital updates mask policy amid uptick in respiratory virus activity

BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is tightening its safety measures as respiratory virus cases continue to climb.

The hospital system announced that all doctors and staff will now be required to wear masks during any direct interaction with patients.

Patients and visitors are not required to wear masks, but the hospital is strongly encouraging it—especially for those who may be at higher risk.

Mass General Brigham is also asking patients to call ahead before their appointment if they’ve experienced a fever, flu‑like symptoms, or any respiratory virus within the past 10 days.

This helps staff prepare and ensure the safest possible environment for everyone.

For more information about masking at Mass General Bingham, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

