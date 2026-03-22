MAINE — The Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded to two separate calls involving explosive devices in separate towns on Saturday.

Local law enforcement and fire departments requested assistance from the state police after residents discovered the items. The bomb squad identified both devices as military-grade explosives before transporting them for disposal.

The first incident occurred at around 2:27 p.m. on White Road in Bowdoinham. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after an individual reported finding a possible mortar round on their property.

State police bomb technicians arrived at the scene to evaluate the device and found that it was an 81 mm M374 mortar round.

Maine State Police respond to two separate incidents involving explosives (Maine State Police)

“X-ray analyses showed indicators of the item being potentially hazardous,” Maine State Police wrote. “The round was removed from the residence to be rendered safe in a secure location.”

Then, around an hour later, at 3:36 p.m., the Winslow Fire and Police Department responded to a separate report at a residence on Main Street. A complainant located a hand grenade while cleaning out the home.

“The grenade was identified as a live standard MK2 hand grenade from the WWII or Korean War era,” State police said.

Maine State Police respond to two separate incidents involving explosives (Maine State Police)

The explosive was removed from the home and taken to a secure site to be rendered safe.

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