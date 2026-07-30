Maine man walking 200 miles to support Boston Children’s Hospital families

BOSTON — A Maine man is lacing up his walking shoes for a 200-mile journey with a mission close to his heart.

Thirty-three-year-old Nathaniel Douglass will begin walking from Bangor to Boston next Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Boston Children’s Hospital, a place he says changed his life and continues to help families from across New England.

Douglass plans to cover roughly 15 miles each day over the course of 16 days, retracing a route that became all too familiar after he was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor in his early 20s.

“I had to travel to Boston,” Douglass said. “Driving back and forth was really not a good time. Just thinking of kids, thinking of the travel, thinking about Maine residents especially. It’s going to benefit anybody in New England. I want to do something that represents that trek they make and the distance they have to go every time they have to see a doctor or have a procedure done.”

The funds raised will help families offset travel-related expenses, including hotel stays and parking, while receiving care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Douglass, who worked on an ambulance for four years and is currently attending nursing school, said his healthcare experience inspired him to help young patients and their families.

“Kids in general, I’ve got a soft spot for them,” he said. “I’ve worked in healthcare to some capacity for a little while. By far, the most hard-hitting stuff is anything involving kids.”

Douglass says he has support from friends and family across New England who have offered him places to stay along the way.

“I’m honestly just a really lucky guy,” he said. “I’m just going to shut my brain off, walk a bunch, donate some money, maybe get a super sweet tan.”

This isn’t the first time Douglass has taken on a journey to help others. In 2022, he volunteered in Ukraine, an experience he says reinforced the idea that anyone can make a difference.

“I’m by no means a special guy,” Douglass said. “Anybody can really do this. If I can do something like this, anybody can do something like this. If you want to make a difference, just make a difference.”

Douglass hopes every mile he walks will not only raise money but also shine a light on the long journeys many New England families make to access specialized pediatric care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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