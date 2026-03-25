Maine man critically injured after stopping to help driver on I-95, state police say

VEAZIE, Maine — A Maine man suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help a driver on Interstate 95, state police said.

The 54-year-old Medford man, who was not identified, remains in critical condition, state police said in a statement Tuesday night.

Preliminary information suggests the man may have attempted to shield the young driver, who was also injured, at the time of the crash, state police said.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. Monday, Maine State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 189 in Veazie.

A preliminary investigation found that the 18-year-old driver of a 2013 Kia Sorento lost control of her vehicle due to snowy road conditions and came to rest in the median.

The Kia driver, a Bangor resident, exited the Kia and was standing behind the guardrail when the Medford man stopped to assist and joined her there, state police said.

The man’s wife, who was traveling with him, called 911 while the two were outside of their vehicles.

While both were outside their vehicles, they were struck by a passing vehicle driven by a 19-year-old from Old Town, who lost control in the snowy conditions, state police said.

Both pedestrians were thrown down an embankment.

The two young drivers, the 18-year-old driver who was struck and the 19-year-old who was driving the striking vehicle, were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, state police said.

Veazie is a small town northeast of Bangor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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