Maine man arrested on explosives charges

BUCKFIELD, Maine — A Maine man has been criminally charged for using explosives.

Zachary Williams, 50, of Buckfield, is charged with two counts of criminal use of explosives, a Class C crime, the Maine Department of Public Safety officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Williams was released from the Oxford County Jail after posting $500 cash bail, officials said.

On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Williams, officials said.

Monday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence on Allen School Road and seized several items capable of being used to manufacture explosives.

Investigators further allege that Williams is responsible for an explosion that occurred on Jan. 12 on Decoster Road in Sumner.

The explosion in Sumner was in a snowbank in front of an acquaintance’s home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

