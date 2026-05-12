Maine game warden killed in plane crash, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — A Maine game warden has died after his service plane crashed in Avon late Tuesday morning, a state spokesman said.

The game warden has not been identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed it is investigating Tuesday’s fatal crash involving a Cessna A185F airplane in Maine.

At approximately 11 a.m., a Maine Warden Service plane crashed near Schoolhouse Pond in Avon, Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to share that a Maine Game Warden died this morning following a plane crash in Avon,” department officials said in a Facebook post.

NTSB is investigating the May 12 crash of a Cessna A185F airplane near Avon, Maine. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 12, 2026

“This is a devastating loss for the Maine Warden Service, our Department, and the people of Maine,” officials said. “Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and emergency crews responded to the scene and confirmed that a Maine game warden died in the crash, Latti said.

The game warden was the only person on the plane at the time.

Game wardens are specialized law enforcement officers who protect Maine’s natural resources, enforce hunting, fishing, and boating laws, conduct search-and-rescue operations, and manage wildlife population data, according to state officials.

Emergency personnel were still at the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

Avon is a small town northwest of Augusta and Waterville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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