Maine driver of tractor-trailer arrested for DUI after crash on I-89 in New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A tractor-trailer driver from Maine is accused of driving under the influence after a weekend crash that damaged a guardrail on Interstate 89, state police said Monday.

Michael Tibbetts, 45, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, DUI, negligent driving, misuse of plates, unregistered vehicle, and lane control, state police said in a statement.

Michael Tibbetts (New Hampshire State Police)

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-89 South at mile marker 0.6. Several 911 callers reported the tractor-trailer had gone off the road into the median.

Troopers arrived and determined that the crash involved a blue-and-white 1996 Ford LTL, which was transporting a white 2001 utility box trailer, and that the vehicle damaged approximately 200 feet of guardrail before coming to a stop.

The driver and lone occupant, identified as Tibbetts, was not hurt.

I-89 crash in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

Investigators determined that impairment was a factor in the crash, state police said.

Tibbetts was released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on May 29.

Multiple lanes of I-89 South in Bow were closed for approximately five hours until the tractor-trailer was removed.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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