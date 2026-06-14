Maine assistant fire chief dies weeks after mill fire explosion

SEARSMONT, Maine. — The assistant chief of the Searsmont Fire Department has died, weeks after he was injured in the explosion at Robbins Lumber in Maine.

76-year-old Wayne Woodbury passed away on Sunday morning June 14 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Woodbury was the second firefighter killed in the explosion back in May, and eleven others were injured.

The investigation into the Robbins Lumber fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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