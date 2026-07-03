Fun things to do in Massachusetts this Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July weekend is here, and communities across Massachusetts are celebrating with parades, festivals, historical events, and fireworks displays.

If you’re looking for a fireworks show, check our complete guide to find a display near you. If you’re searching for other family-friendly activities, here are several events happening across the state this holiday weekend.

Wakefield Fourth of July Parade

One of the North Shore’s most beloved Independence Day traditions returns Saturday.

The 2026 Wakefield Fourth of July Parade steps off at 5 p.m. from Lakeside Office Park before making its way to Wakefield Common and along Main Street, ending at the middle school.

Spectators can expect colorful floats, live entertainment, marching groups, and plenty of community spirit.

Independence Celebration at Old Sturbridge Village

For a historical Fourth of July experience, Old Sturbridge Village will host its annual Independence Celebration on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy live fifes and drum performances, cannon demonstrations, patriotic parades, and interactive historical presentations. A naturalization ceremony welcoming new U.S. citizens will also be held on the Village Common.

Quincy Maritime Festival

Looking for a celebration that lasts all weekend? Head to Marina Bay in Quincy for the Maritime Festival.

The event begins Friday at 2 p.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon. Festivalgoers can enjoy live entertainment, food, family activities, and children’s attractions. Admission is free.

Whether you’re attending a parade, exploring history, enjoying a festival, or watching fireworks, officials encourage everyone to celebrate safely and enjoy the holiday weekend.

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