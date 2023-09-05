Lynn police investigating multi-vehicle rollover wreck

LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn are investigating a rollover wreck involving at least two vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex and Chestnut Streets found a white Honda flipped on its roof in the middle of the roadway and a black Nissan with a crumpled hood resting outside of Tony Tipico Restaurant.

Video from the scene showed multiple Lynn police cruisers blocking the area as investigators gathered evidence.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Lynn crash

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries suffered by those involved in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group