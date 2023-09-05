Lynn police investigating multi-vehicle rollover wreck

LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn are investigating a rollover wreck involving at least two vehicles on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex and Chestnut Streets found a white Honda flipped on its roof in the middle of the roadway and a black Nissan with a crumpled hood resting outside of Tony Tipico Restaurant.
Video from the scene showed multiple Lynn police cruisers blocking the area as investigators gathered evidence.
There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries suffered by those involved in the crash.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
