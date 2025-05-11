Lynn man pleads guilty in connection with a 2024 bank robbery

SALEM, Mass. — A Lynn man has pleaded guilty in connection with an October 2024 bank robbery.

40-year-old Cesar Rivera pleaded guilty to:

Making a bomb threat

Larceny in an amount exceeding $1,200

Intimidation to steal from a depository of money

On October 26, 2024, Lynn police responded to Eastern Bank on 112 Market Street following a 911 call for reports of a robbery.

Officers were told that Rivera had passed a note to the bank teller making a bomb threat and demanding cash. Shortly after, Rivera fled the bank on foot before fleeing in a taxi.

Detectives were able to identify Rivera and locate him in the taxi during a traffic stop in Lynn’s Curwin Circle.

Officers arrested Rivera and recovered $17,000 in cash.

Rivera is facing three to five years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

