Lynn elementary school dismissed early due to flooding in the basement

LYNN, Mass. — Students at a Lynn elementary school were sent home early following Monday’s rainstorm.

According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Evonne S. Alvarez, a stormwater back-up at the Harrington School resulted in some flooding in the basement, prompting an early dismissal.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the Lynn Water & Sewer Commission along with a cleaning company are sanitizing the affected area.

The superintendent says school is expected to be open on Tuesday as scheduled.

