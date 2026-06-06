What to know before Boston’s Pride parade, celebrations Saturday

BOSTON — On the eve of the Boston Pride Parade, organizers for the event outlined what you need to know before going downtown Saturday.

Organizers Adrianna Boulin and Gary Daffin said this year’s theme is “Pride as Protest: Since 1776.” Boston and the rest of the country will celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday this summer.

“LGBTQ people have been around since 1776 and before 1776,” said Boulin. “It’s because of their active courage and putting their life on the line that allows us to have parades, and to be visible, and to live the life we live now.”

Organizers are expecting roughly 12,000 participants in the parade from about 300 groups.

Starting at 11 am Saturday at Copley Square, the group will march through the South End and end at the Boston Common.

“Pride has always been a protest,” said Daffin. “Protest is a fundamental American value. That’s how the country was founded, and we are just right in line with that.”

At 12 pm, the Pride festival will kickstart at the Boston Common following the parade.

Around 2 pm at Copley Square, they will hold a block party.

Both events will bring local vendors, speakers, and activities following the parade.

Organizers warned that many streets will be shut down to drivers and pedestrians midday Saturday.

According to their website, their mission is to empower, celebrate, commemorate, and educate.

Daffin finished that this year, it’s, “Our protest against what we see as things that are unfair, what we see as our government not representing us and yet still taxing us.”

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