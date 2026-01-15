Lunenburg man facing child pornography charges

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A Lunenburg man is accused of possessing child pornography and is facing serious charges.

Aiden York, 19, of Lunenburg, was arrested after Lunenburg police, the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the members of the New England Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory worked to execute a search warrant at his home on Thursday.

York is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct, according to Lunenburg Police.

York is scheduled to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Thursday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group