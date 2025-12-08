Christmas parade put on for 7-year-old Lunenburg girl battling inoperable brain cancer

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Dozens of festive vehicles paraded through Leominster on Sunday to bring Christmas cheer to a seven-year-old Lunenburg girl and her family as she battles an inoperable brain tumor.

Hadley Boucher, a first-grader and youngest of three daughters, watched the parade outside her grandparents’ home with her family and friends beside her.

Led by first-responders, cars decked out in lights and Santa on a float provided much-needed cheer to the Bouchers.

“I’m just blown away. There’s no words that can explain this,” Hadley’s mother Alyssa Boucher said. “With everything our family is going through, I think seeing her smile and everything light up is what we need to cherish these moments and memories.”

Hadley, lovingly nicknamed “Haddie B,” was diagnosed in April with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive brainstem tumor that is difficult to treat.

As the Bouchers navigate a devastating diagnosis and difficult treatments, friends and family have supported them, raising more than $200,000 for the family in a GoFundMe account.

“It’s really overwhelming,” said Hadley’s father Derek Boucher of the outpouring of support. “Overwhelming that there’s just no words, but it’s what life’s about.”

Hadley’s last post-radiation MRI showed her tumor had shrunk. She is currently on a new FDA-approved drug the family hopes will increase their time with Haddie.

“The holidays are supposed to be the most magical, awesome experience for your kids,” Alyssa said. “And not knowing what the future holds, I know that Haddie’s dreams just came true seeing this [parade].”

A family friend is collecting Christmas cards to give to Haddie and her sisters. Supporters from nearly every state in the nation, along with 13 countries, have sent cards and gifts.

Those wishing to send Hadley and her family a Christmas card can mail them to:

Haddie B

7B Lindas Way

Sterling, MA 01564

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

