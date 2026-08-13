Luke Combs extends tour, adds stop at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country music superstar Luke Combs is extending his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” into 2027, with a new stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Combs is scheduled to bring the tour to Gillette Stadium on May 1, 2027.

The new tour dates come after a blockbuster 2026 run for Combs, which sold 1,371,329 tickets and included a series of sold-out and record-breaking performances.

Combs is also riding high following the release of his latest album, The Way I Am. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 earlier this spring.

His success has extended to country radio as well. Combs became the first artist ever to have two different songs simultaneously top both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts. He has also held the top two positions on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart twice and earned his 22nd consecutive No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart.

Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027” will be available during a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will follow on Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

Members of Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have advance access through a fan pre-sale. Fans can sign up for The Bootleggers through Combs’ official website for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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