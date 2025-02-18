Lucky scratch: Massachusetts woman wins $1 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — An East Boston woman is celebrating a huge lottery win.
Cristela Garcia is the winner of the third and final $1 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright” instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Tuesday.
Garcia chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.
Garcia plans on saving her winnings, officials said.
She purchased her winning ticket at JK Market, 140 Princeton St. in East Boston.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
