Lucky scratch: Massachusetts woman wins $1 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — An East Boston woman is celebrating a huge lottery win.

Cristela Garcia is the winner of the third and final $1 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright” instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

Garcia chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

Cristela Garcia (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Garcia plans on saving her winnings, officials said.

She purchased her winning ticket at JK Market, 140 Princeton St. in East Boston.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

