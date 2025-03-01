Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins $2 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman is enjoying a very lucky win.

Michelle Sivard of Chester is the winner of a $2 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes, lottery officials said Friday.

Michelle Sivard (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Sivard plans on putting the winnings towards her home and upgrading her car, officials said.

She purchased her winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 134 King St. in Northampton.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group