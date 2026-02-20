Lucky scratch: Mass. woman wins $1M on lottery ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman is celebrating a big lottery win.

Karen Chudy of Palmer has won the seventh and final $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Gold 50X” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Chudy chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), officials said.

She told lottery officials she plans to put the winnings towards home renovations.

She purchased her winning ticket at Shell, 3086 South Main St. in Bondsville.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

