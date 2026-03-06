Lucky scratch: Mass. man wins a cool $4 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — It is Jose Fernandes’ lucky year.

The Woburn resident is the first $4 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$4,000,000 Cash Doubler” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement on Friday.

Fernandes chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million, before taxes. He told lottery officials that he plans on buying a house with the winnings.

Jose Fernandes (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil, 386 Main St. in Melrose.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Cash Doubler” instant ticket includes two more instant grand prizes of $4 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

