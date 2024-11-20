Lucky scratch: 2 Massachusetts residents each win $1 million on lottery tickets

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents in Norton and Sheffield are the latest players to win $1 million lottery prizes, state officials said.

Carol Marshall of Norton is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Money” instant ticket game.

Michael Koldys of Sheffield is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Marshall and Koldys both chose the cash option on their prizes, and each received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

2 Massachusetts residents each win $1 million on lottery tickets Carol Marshall of Norton, left, and Michael Koldys of Sheffield each won $1 million lottery prizes, state officials said. (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Marshall plans on buying a new car and investing her winnings. Koldys plans on buying a new boat, saving for retirement, and “having some fun” with his winnings, lottery officials said.

Marshall purchased her winning ticket at Standish Gas & Convenience, 240 Alfred Lord Blvd. in Taunton.

Koldys purchased his winning ticket at Silk’s Variety, 107 Main St. in Sheffield.

Each store will each receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of a winning ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

