Lucky for Life: Mass. man wins $25K annually with lottery ticket

BOSTON — Joseph Hennessy of Weymouth is enjoying a big win.

Hennessy is the winner of a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the Feb. 12 drawing, lottery officials said Thursday.

Hennessy claimed his prize on Tuesday at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). Hennessy told lottery officials that he plans on helping his family with the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Winners Corner, 2302 Turnpike St. in North Andover.

The final Lucky for Life drawing will take place on Saturday.

The game will be replaced by a new national draw game, Millionaire for Life, launching on Sunday.

The new game will feature a grand prize of $1 million a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group