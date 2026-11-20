A juvenile and a 21-year-old man were arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Boston.

Officers conducting surveillance near Atkinson Street and Southampton Street on Thursday afternoon said they saw a man holding cash and briefly approaching several people.

Officers said they followed the man, later identified as 21-year-old Matthew Marchant of Quincy, to Albany Street and saw what they believed to be a drug transaction between him and a juvenile.

According to police, Marchant directed other people toward the juvenile suspect, who appeared to take part in another exchange.

Officers said when they approached the pair, they both ran in opposite directions.

Police took Marchant into custody and recovered crack cocaine and multiple bags of suspected fentanyl. While waiting for transport, officers said he tried to throw bags of fentanyl into a nearby mulch bed before officers regained control of him.

Marchant then broke free again and ran towards the street.

Officers found him crouched behind 710 Albany St., next to a posted no trespassing sign. Officers recovered two plastic bags holding many individually packaged bags of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

Authorities recovered about 15 grams of fentanyl, packaged in 25 individual bags, and 15 bags of crack cocaine from Marchant. From the juvenile suspect, officers seized about 18 grams of fentanyl in 27 bags, along with 10 bags of cocaine and one bag of crack cocaine.

One officer was injured during the arrest of the juvenile suspect and was taken to a local hospital by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Marchant is expected to be arraigned on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Crack Cocaine), trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

The juvenile suspect will appear on delinquency charges of distribution of a Class A substance (Fentanyl), distribution of a Class B substance (Crack Cocaine), trafficking fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Crack Cocaine and Cocaine), and disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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