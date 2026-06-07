Lowell Spinners host Johnny Damon celebration

LOWELL, Mass. — As the Lowell Spinners continue to celebrate their comeback season, Saturday night they brought in a legend from the comeback Red Sox team, Johnny Damon.

The Johnny Damon Celebration brought in Red Sox fans only building on the excitement for the Spinners.

Fans at LeLacheur Park were buzzing with excitement to meet one of Boston’s most memorable players.

“When we found out that this was happening, it was Johnny Damon, we’re like we gotta go,” Sarah Sigman, a fan at the game, said.

Some even had the chance to meet Damon, getting signed jerseys, hats, posters, even Damon bobbleheads.

“Winning the title after 86 years was a tremendous feat and it’s gonna live on forever,” Damon said.

Many of the women at the ballpark, still fangirling over the player commonly known as the “Caveman.”

“He still looks good, I love the man bun,” Sigman said.

“I agree he still looks pretty good,” Julie Shaw, another fan at the game, said.

Many of the men were still reminiscing.

“I just think of a clutch player, man, there were so many times that he came through in the clutch for the Sox when they won the championship in 2004,” Ralph Vaccari, another fan at the game said.

“Johnny’s an icon, so he’s always a hero in our house,” Doug Crawford, a fan at the game, said.

“I’ll always remember the grand slam in the ALCS putting the Yankees down early, anything that happened after 2009 I don’t know I must’ve got hit in the head I don’t really remember,” Dan Beaulieu said.

For the fans still not over what happened in 2009, they had the chance for some payback, getting the two-time World Series champ in the dunk tank.

“We can definitely see the energy that’s at the ballpark right now,” Damon said.

Damon, a 2026 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductee, said he’s grateful for the love he still receives in New England, more than 20 years after his World Series win.

“It’s great to see, I’m glad I’m still loved here and it’s awesome to have Lowell baseball back,” Damon said.

“You can see the excitement and the buzz in the crowd with Johnny being here, he’s a living legend in the Northeast,” Marc Deschenes, owner of the Lowell Spinners, said.

Deschenes said he appreciates the support from the Spinners fans who welcomed the team back with open arms.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a community-based platform back to the area where people can go out there and see good players that they’ll see in the future on our field as well,” Deschenes said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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