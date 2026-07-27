Hiker dies after suffering medical emergency in White Mountains

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — A hiker died after suffering a medical emergency on a popular trail in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend, despite extensive rescue efforts by volunteers, conservation officers, and the New Hampshire Army National Guard.

Authorities were notified around 12:15 p.m. Saturday that a 62-year-old man was experiencing a medical emergency on the Welch and Dickey Trail in Waterville Valley and was unable to continue hiking, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Based on the information received, a rescue response was launched. Volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded to the trailhead, with the first group of rescuers beginning the hike toward the victim around 1 p.m.

About 45 minutes later, a second 911 call reported that the hiker had collapsed and was unresponsive. Passing hikers immediately began CPR and continued lifesaving efforts until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

Given the severity of the emergency and the distance from the trailhead, officials requested assistance from the New Hampshire Army National Guard. While rescue crews and Good Samaritans continued lifesaving measures, the National Guard assembled a flight crew and deployed a helicopter to the mountain.

The helicopter crew hoisted the hiker from the trail and transported him out of the remote area, but they didn’t survive.

Authorities are withholding the hiker’s identity until family members are notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

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