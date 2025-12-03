Lowell science teacher named 2026 Massachusetts teacher of the year

LOWELL, Mass. — Gov. Maura Healey and others gathered on Tuesday to name the 2026 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year.

Tara Goodhue, who teaches science at Lowell High School, is the first teacher from Lowell Public Schools to receive the award.

“Educators like Dr. Goodhue bring their subjects to life for students, helping them want to learn more about the world around them,” said Governor Maura Healey.

The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators who create positive learning environments and build strong relationships with their students.

The award includes a $10,000 prize, which will be used to fund projects for Lowell High School’s science department. This financial support is expected to enhance the resources available to students and teachers, further enriching the educational experience at the school.

“My message to both educators and the public is simple: We must work together as partners to connect students with the natural world and the people who care for it,” Dr. Goodhue said. “I’m committed to finding sustainable ways to connect community members, organizations, and schools to make outdoor learning a regular and enriching part of every student’s education.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

