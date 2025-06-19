Lowell man dead following scooter crash in Dracut

DRACUT, Mass. — One person is dead following a crash involving a motor scooter in Dracut on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded to Merrimack Avenue for a crash involving a motor scooter around 3:44 p.m.

First responders arrived to find a bystander performing CPR on the man who was riding the scooter.

The operator, Michael Lacrosse, 43, of Lowell was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation determined that Lacrosse was operating a motor scooter westbound on Route 110 when he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a car driven by a 50-year-old Methuen woman.

The woman stayed at the scene, according to the Dracut Police and Fire Departments.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group