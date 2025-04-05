Lowell Fire Department battles heavy fire from residential building

LOWELL — The Lowell Fire Department responded to a residence on Appleton Street to reports of a large fire in a residential building.

Witnesses told Boston 25 that they had heard a collapse sound. Initially, they thought they had heard a car crash when they rushed outside and saw a man jump out from a window and land on some bins.

The man was half-dressed when he told witnesses that his friend was in the building.

The witness said that she had run back into her house to grab pants, and when she came back, the man was gone.

Boston 25 has reached out to Lowell Fire for more info but has yet to hear from them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

