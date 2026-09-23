Lowell City Council votes to suspend use of Flock cameras amid privacy concerns

LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell City Council voted Tuesday night to suspend the use of Flock cameras.

Members voted 6-5 to temporarily pause the use of the surveillance cameras until a policy can be put in place.

Flock’s technology allows law enforcement agencies and private companies to track vehicles that pass its cameras, regardless of whether drivers are suspected of a crime.

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

Boston also opted not to continue its Flock pilot program after it concluded in 2025 because a security lapse exposed data.

Concerns about surveillance, data privacy, government oversight, and alleged misuse of license plate reader systems have fueled public opposition statewide.

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