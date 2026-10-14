‘Love Is Blind’ premieres with 30 Boston-area singles looking for love

BOSTON — From a Southie bar bouncer to a beekeeper and former baseball player, 30 Boston-area singles are taking their shot at love on the newest season of “Love Is Blind.”

The first five episodes of the new season premiered on Netflix Wednesday.

Season 11 of the popular show features men and women ages 28 to 40.

On “Love Is Blind,” contestants form connections and date one another from separate pods, speaking through a wall without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The goal is to develop a deep emotional connection before deciding whether to get engaged.

After getting engaged, couples leave the pods and travel together on a tropical getaway before returning home to test their relationships in the real world.

They move in together, meet family and friends, and plan their weddings while deciding whether their physical chemistry matches the emotional bond they built without seeing one another.

The experiment concludes at the altar, where each couple must decide whether love truly is blind.

To view the full cast and descriptions, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group