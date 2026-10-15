Bomb threat at Billerica Memorial High School prompts large police response

BILLERICA, Mass. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Billerica Memorial High School on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in, authorities said.

Officers learned of the threat around 6:15 a.m., before any students entered the building, according to the Billerica Police Department.

Staff brought students arriving at school to a field on the campus.

A NEMLEC K-9 Unit was called in to help the department sweep the school to ensure the building is safe for students to enter.

Buses were being turned away and parents were asked to avoid coming to school.

“All students are safe and are under the supervision of high school faculty and staff. We urge parents to avoid coming to the school, and we ask that community members avoid the area,” the department wrote in a statement.

An investigation into the source of the threat remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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