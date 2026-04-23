Senior Assassin: Foxborough students balance high-stakes fun with community safety

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s the time of year when you may be seeing a game that involves water guns, surprise attacks, and a whole lot of strategy.

It’s a high school senior tradition that’s taken over neighborhoods. Though, while “senior assassin” may look like harmless fun, police say it can sometime spark real concern.

It’s a game where students try to “eliminate” each other while using water guns, all while avoiding being caught themselves.

For Foxborough High School seniors, Keagan Maguire and Camilla Burton, it’s a tradition they’ve been looking forward to. They say students will go to lengths trying to get each out “out” or trying to stay in the game.

“I didn’t leave my house,” Maguire said. “I never go home right after school. I always hang out with my friends, but I was too stressed out to even do that. I would just go straight home and hide.”

“I waited outside someone’s house for probably a total of three hours one day,” Burton added. “Honestly, it was worth it, and it was fun.”

Players track targets, plan stakeouts, and document every splash, all for bragging rights and sometimes a cash prize.

Though, what feels like a game to students can look very different to the public, especially when some water guns can resemble real weapons.

“Our friend who got Camilla out actually got the cops called on him one time when he was hiding outside of somebody’s house,” Maguire remembered.

The Foxborough Police Department said while they haven’t issued a formal warning, they’re urging common-sense safety, like avoiding schools and businesses, staying off private property, and using brightly colored water guns. Officers have also been speaking directly with students about the risks, and how quickly a game could lead to a real police response.

Keagan’s mom Heather Maguire said she appreciates efforts to get the word out to the community, something she also did on local community groups herself.

“As a parent that was a little bit of my concern,” Maguire said. “As long as they’re safe, have fun, it’s senior year and time to do crazy stuff.”

It’s a balance between letting seniors celebrate, and making sure the fun doesn’t turn into fear.

“I had a fun time and it’s like if you don’t want to play, you don’t have to,” Burton said.

“It brings everyone together the last year because it’s something so many seniors do,” Keagan Maguire said. “I think it’s really fun if you’re into it.”

Officials say the goal isn’t to stop the game, just to make sure it stays safe. So, for seniors, it’s all about having fun without crossing the line.

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