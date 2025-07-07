‘Lot of shootings around here’: Police say two shooting victims in separate towns are connected

MILTON, Mass. — Milton Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office say that two men, both suffering from gunshot wounds in Milton and Dorchester, are connected to the same shooting.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner because it’s obvious it’s been going on for some time,” said Brad Woods, a local resident who lives near the Milton scene.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Wharf Street in Milton at 3:51 AM, where they found the 21-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

About 15 minutes later, Boston Police were called to Adams Street in Dorchester, less than a mile from the Milton scene, where they found the 23-year-old victim.

Derek Smith, a local resident, described waking up to the chaos, noting the street was blocked off with caution tape and police presence.

“Stuff happens overnight you know that’s about it,” Smith said, “there’s a lot of shootings around here you know throughout.”

Chris, a boater, visited the Neponset River area to see if everything was okay after hearing about the incident.

“We went down to a look at it after we heard about the story we just wanted to see if it was ok make sure there were no bullet holes,” he said.

No arrests have been made, but police have confirmed that multiple shots were fired in what is typically a quiet part of town.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

