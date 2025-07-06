Police investigating connected shootings in Milton, Boston involving 3 victims

MILTON, Mass. — Police are investigating connected shootings in Milton and Boston.

According to Milton police, officers responded to a call of possible gunshots around 3:51 a.m. in the Wharf Street parking area near the Neponset River.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment where he remains with life-thretening injuries.

Boston police say around 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of 859 Adams Street for a report of a person shot. The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third gunshot wound victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video form the scene in milton shoes several police vehicles, a divers and numerous evident markers.

Boston police say they are assisting Milton police as preliminary information indicates the victims are connected to an incident in Milton.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Milton Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837 or through the anonymous tip line at 617-698-2677.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

