‘A lot of people in need’: Social workers added to staffs at Mass. libraries

WORCESTER — Traditionally, libraries have been a place to check out a book or do some research for a school project.

But times have changed — and so have many libraries.

Libraries in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and Worcester have all hired social workers to help their patrons with more complex problems.

“What we saw was a close relationship between social service needs and general information needs,” explained Jason Homer, Executive Director of the Worcester Public Library. “And for us at the public library, our whole goal was to marry those two.”

He says a patron today is as likely to be doing homework as searching for food assistance.

“You don’t come to the library to find out the capital of Bolivia anymore. You’re coming to the library because you have searched the internet, and you cannot find the answer you need.”

Homer says easy access to technology is changing the role of libraries.

“For us, it’s really just been a switch from how we go about our information seeking. We used to come to buildings to ask a simple question, and now, we have simple answers in our pockets. So, what happens when the answers are harder and messier? That’s what led us to say, let’s get a social worker.”

Six months ago, Azajuah Johnston became the library’s first social worker.

Johnston hears about a wide range of social problems as she connects people to services they might not know about.

“The position is kind of to be more like a navigator, making sure people are connected to the services that are available here in Worcester County.”

Inquiries can include how to find a homeless shelter or how to obtain SNAP benefits.

“As people are hearing that I’m here, they’re like wow, this is great, this is awesome.”

This might be a new role for the library, but Homer thinks it’s one that fits today.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to be part of these conversations, but being part of them is so rewarding because we can positively impact the community by just showing up and saying, ‘What do you need?’, and then saying ‘OK, let’s get that.’”

