Lost WWII-era U.S.S. Massachusetts records returned to historic battleship

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Multiple historical artifacts and records belonging to the decommissioned World War II battleship U.S.S. Massachusetts were returned by the Boston Division of the FBI.

The Boston office said the nine items were found by a Texas family in their late father’s storage unit.

0 of 13 U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts Documents from the U.S.S. Massachusetts. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts Books and documents from the U.S.S. Massachusetts. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A lockbox from the ship. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts The U.S.S. Massachusetts docked at Battleship Cove in Fall River. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts Artifacts from the ship. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A Navy training course book. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts Filing chest from the ship. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A First Lieutenant book from the ship. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A ship booklet with regulations. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A book from the U.S.S. Massachusetts. U.S.S. Massachusetts artifacts A book from the U.S.S. Massachusetts.

The family said their late father worked on refurbishing the ship in the 1990s.

Among the returned items was a folder labeled “Plan of the Day for 1942,” which contained a set of documents offering insight into the Navy’s operational planning during World War II.

A control book was also returned with instructions on how to keep the ship afloat and combat-ready.

“These are enduring pieces of our nation’s history that reflect the courage, sacrifice, and service of the sailors who served aboard ‘Big Mamie.’ Their recovery ensures that future generations will have the opportunity to better understand the legacy of those who defended our freedom during history’s most devastating and defining conflict,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

The U.S.S. Massachusetts is currently a floating museum at Battleship Cove in Fall River.

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