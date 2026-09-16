Lost WWII-era U.S.S. Massachusetts records returned to historic battleship

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Multiple historical artifacts and records belonging to the decommissioned World War II battleship U.S.S. Massachusetts were returned by the Boston Division of the FBI.
The Boston office said the nine items were found by a Texas family in their late father’s storage unit.
The family said their late father worked on refurbishing the ship in the 1990s.
Among the returned items was a folder labeled “Plan of the Day for 1942,” which contained a set of documents offering insight into the Navy’s operational planning during World War II.
A control book was also returned with instructions on how to keep the ship afloat and combat-ready.
“These are enduring pieces of our nation’s history that reflect the courage, sacrifice, and service of the sailors who served aboard ‘Big Mamie.’ Their recovery ensures that future generations will have the opportunity to better understand the legacy of those who defended our freedom during history’s most devastating and defining conflict,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.
The U.S.S. Massachusetts is currently a floating museum at Battleship Cove in Fall River.
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