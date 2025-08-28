Looking for college scholarships? Start applying early and often

Kyla Marks, a dental student at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, has managed to graduate debt-free, thanks to over $700,000 in scholarships she received over the past eight years.

Marks, who is entering her fourth year of dental school, has avoided the typical financial burden associated with higher education, which can average $296,500 for dental school, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Her success in securing scholarships has left her with a student debt balance of zero.

Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said that while graduating with a zero balance is not possible for everyone, it should be the goal.

“Student loan debt can drastically affect when you can buy a home, save for retirement or afford to live,” Howard said.

“Zero dollars, zero dollars, I don’t owe nobody anything,” Marks said, emphasizing her debt-free status.

“I famously call her my momager,” Marks said, crediting her mother, Trinity Chandler, for guiding her path.

Chandler began researching scholarship opportunities after hearing stories of others receiving financial aid. Together, she and Marks applied for scholarships from various sources, including churches, sororities, and even a local nightclub.

“You can start today,” said Dr. Gabrielle McCormick, who runs Scholarship Informer, encouraging students to apply for scholarships early and often. She says there are all kinds of scholarships out there even for Star Trek fans.

McCormick warns against using AI to write essays, as this can lead to disqualification.

Marks and her mother emphasize the importance of applying for scholarships every year and remember to send thank-you letters to scholarship donors, noting that a simple gesture can make a significant impact.

After covering all her tuition expenses, Marks still had $80,000 left over to cover moving expenses and other school-related costs. She plans to pay it forward by creating her own scholarship someday.

