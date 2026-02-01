Local teacher uses Patriots to bring learning to life

Matt Cavoli has been teaching at Heights Elementary School for the past three years, and he has a real passion for helping his fifth graders learn.

“I have judge wig I have my gavel right here and a judge robe that I will wear when the kids do debates,” he told Boston 25.

He’s always thinking about how he can make school more interesting, usually by dressing up and immersing himself into lessons.

Cavoli is also very passionate about the Patriots, when he was in 5th grade, it was 2012, the Pats had lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl, and his teacher was rooting for New York.

“I remember thinking to myself if I’, ever a teacher when I’m older, I’m going to make sure all the kids are Pats fans,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing—using the New England Patriots to bring his classroom together and help teach concepts like math through word problems centered around the players.

And most recently, he had his students practice their writing skills by drafting letters to Drake Maye, wishing him luck in the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos

“Many of the students were concerned about the high altitude in Denver, but now Cavoli is gaining traction on social media by posting the letters to inspire other teachers—and, of course, to support the Pats

“It’s gotten like 100,000 tons of likes so it’s really cool that the New England community all came together and saw these letters it would be super cool if the Patriots could see these too,” he said.

After Boston 25’s interview, we learned Maye has seen the letters.

“It was pretty cool my wife got it and was sitting down and reading them to me and I thought it was pretty special,” he said.

“Now they all have a reason to root for the Patriots they have a reason to watch this game because if Drake Maye and these students can win, these students will have no homework for the entire month,” said Cavoli.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group