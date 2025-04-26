Local teacher travels to the Vatican to mourn Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis was known to be someone who didn’t think he was better than anyone.

It’s what made him so popular with Catholics across the world.

John Guinan, the dean of students at Xavierian Brothers High School in Westwood, decided he wanted to pay his respects to the pope in person.

“I wanted to be part of this historical event and pay my tribute to a man who inspired so many people around the world,” said Guinan. “I wanted to pay my respects to someone who gave millions hope around the world.”

After the funeral services were announced. Guinan booked a trip to the Vatican and watched the services right from St. Peter’s Square. Video chatting with Boston 25 News as mourners wandered the square.

“It really is incredible to be here at such a historical moment,” he said. “You can sense certainly a somber tone in the square but there is a bit of excitement because I think people realize that they are apart of such a historical event today. And that is certainly the case for me.”

He’s been documenting his experience with not only the Pope’s services but his experience around so much catholic history. And he’s been sharing it on his Instagram page for his students.

Closer to home, catholic churches across the area are offering prisoners the opportunity to write their condolences in a mourning book. Since most Catholics couldn’t make the trip to pay their respects. These books will be sent to the Vatican to honor the late pope, Francis.

Now that Pope Francis has been laid to rest, all eyes will be on the Vatican to see who will come out of the conclave as the next leader of the catholic church.

