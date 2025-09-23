Local researchers react to Trump administration linking autism to Tylenol use in pregnant women

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Researchers at Harvard University say they appreciate the interest in their study on autism from the White House, and while more research needs to be done, they say use caution if you do need to take Tylenol while pregnant.

“What we do know about the causes of autism are that genetics play a very significant role and we don’t know what the impact, the interaction between Tylenol and the genetics might be,” said Helen Tager-Flusberg, director of the Center for Autism Research Excellence at Boston University.

Researchers at both Boston University and Harvard agree more studies need to be conducted on the possible links between Tylenol use and autism.

President Trump is now urging women to not take Tylenol while pregnant.

“You’ll be uncomfortable, it won’t be as easy maybe, but don’t take it, if you’re pregnant don’t take Tylenol and don’t give it to the baby after the baby is born,” said Trump.

Trump’s administration referenced a study by Harvard that shows a potential association between taking Tylenol while pregnant and babies born with autism.

In a statement, Harvard says, “This association is strongest when acetaminophen is taken for four weeks or longer.”

“Further research is needed to confirm the association and determine causality, but based on existing evidence, I believe that caution about acetaminophen use during pregnancy—especially heavy or prolonged use—is warranted,” said Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, Dean of the Faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“I would ask myself should I be listening to the President of the United States and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, neither of whom are physicians or have conducted the research, or should I turn to my physician?” said Tager-Flusberg.

Tager-Flusberg says pregnant women and parents of kids with autism should still consult their doctors on what to do since a high fever does pose a risk for a woman and her fetus, so in some cases Tylenol may be necessary.

