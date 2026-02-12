Local man wanted for rape in California captured in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A local man who was being sought by federal authorities for rape in California has been captured in Boston.

Jose Renderos, 66, of East Boston, was arrested at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the area of 74 White St. in East Boston, police said in a statement.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, along with the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, made the arrest.

Renderos was wanted on a full extradition warrant issued out of California by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault, police said.

He was also wanted on a warrant issued out of East Boston for being a fugitive of justice.

He was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in East Boston District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group