Local man wanted for rape in California captured in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A local man who was being sought by federal authorities for rape in California has been captured in Boston.
Jose Renderos, 66, of East Boston, was arrested at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the area of 74 White St. in East Boston, police said in a statement.
Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, along with the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, made the arrest.
Renderos was wanted on a full extradition warrant issued out of California by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault, police said.
He was also wanted on a warrant issued out of East Boston for being a fugitive of justice.
He was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in East Boston District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group