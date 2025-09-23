L.L Bean to open 12th Massachusetts location

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — L.L. Bean is opening its 12th location in Massachusetts.

The new store will open this November at Fresh Market Plaza in Framingham.

The over 20,000-square-foot store will bring L.L.Bean’s legendary four-season assortment of outdoor-inspired apparel and footwear to the MetroWest region, providing local customers easier access to their L.L.Bean favorites.

From moisture-wicking shirts and breathable summer styles to weather-resistant outerwear and cozy layers built for brisk autumns and snowy winters, local residents will be able to find everything they need to enjoy the outdoors, no matter the season.

“Framingham’s location in the heart of MetroWest makes it an ideal spot for our newest retail store,” said Greg Elder, Chief Retail Officer at L.L.Bean. “It will allow us to more conveniently serve our area customers with our outdoor-inspired, four-season assortment of apparel and footwear.”

Founded in Maine in 1912, L.L. Bean is an outdoor lifestyle brand known for craftsmanship, quality, and exceptional customer service.

L.L.Bean will be hiring 85 employees for full- and part-time roles at the new store, including Store Team Leads and Sales Associates.

