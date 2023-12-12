‘A living postcard’: Massachusetts town named among most ‘Christmassy’ places in America

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town that boasts a distinct flavor of yuletide joy has been named among the most “Christmassy” places in America, according to a new survey.

In celebration of the holiday season, Mixbook says it surveyed 3,000 families to discover the “festive destinations families would most like to visit to spark Christmas joy.”

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was named the most “Christmassy” town in the nation, gaining points for its “festive charm” and “millions of twinkling lights.”

“Pigeon Forge embodies the essence of the holiday spirit with its unique blend of festive charm and Appalachian hospitality,” Mixbook wrote. “During the holiday season, this picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that captivates visitors of all ages.”

Regarding Massachusetts, the picturesque Berkshire County town of Stockbridge didn’t rank far behind Pigeon Forge, checking in as the 7th most “Christmassy” destination.

“This picturesque town, nestled in the Berkshires, becomes a living postcard during the holiday season, reflecting a timeless beauty. The main street, resembling Rockwell’s famous painting, is festooned with festive decorations and lights, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth,” Mixbook wrote of Stockbridge. “Stockbridge’s unique appeal during the holidays is further enhanced by its historic homes and buildings, which are meticulously decorated and often open for tours, offering a glimpse into the town’s rich history and traditions. A highlight of the season is the annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event, where the town reenacts the scene from Rockwell’s painting, complete with vintage automobiles and period attire, bringing the artwork to life.”

Other New England towns that landed on the list ranked as follows:

4. Stowe, Vermont

6. Old Saybrook, Connecticut

14. Kennebunkport, Maine

55. Woodstock, Vermont

67. Westerly, Rhode Island

75. North Conway, New Hampshire

To view Mixbook’s full report, click here.

